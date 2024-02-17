Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, preview

PREVIEW:
Hyderabad FC faces East Bengal challenge in a bottom of the table clash at the Gachibowli Stadium on February 17, 2024.
Hyderabad FC, the ISL 2021-22 champion, is yet to arrest its losing streak, as, under head coach Thangboi Singto, the Nizams have lost five straight games, 10 in total to be placed at the bottom of the table after 14 games.
PREDICTED LINEUPS:
Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makhan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny
East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Gursimrat Gill, Hijazi Maher, Aleksandar Pantic, PV Vishnu, Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez, Sayan Banerjee, Felicio Brown Forbes, Cleiton Silva
