Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, preview

Hyderabad FC, the ISL 2021-22 champion, is yet to arrest its losing streak, as, under head coach Thangboi Singto, the Nizams have lost five straight games, 10 in total and is last in the table.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 17:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: East Bengal in action during an ISL game
File Photo: East Bengal in action during an ISL game | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: East Bengal in action during an ISL game | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW:

Hyderabad FC faces East Bengal challenge in a bottom of the table clash at the Gachibowli Stadium on February 17, 2024.

Hyderabad FC, the ISL 2021-22 champion, is yet to arrest its losing streak, as, under head coach Thangboi Singto, the Nizams have lost five straight games, 10 in total to be placed at the bottom of the table after 14 games. 

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makhan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Gursimrat Gill, Hijazi Maher, Aleksandar Pantic, PV Vishnu, Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez, Sayan Banerjee, Felicio Brown Forbes, Cleiton Silva 

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where is the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 10 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
How can you watch the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?
The Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

East Bengal /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

Thangboi Singto

