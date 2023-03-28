India

India vs Kyrgyz Republic, LIVE: Preview, streaming info, match updates

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 28 March, 2023 17:21 IST
Indian football team players during practice session ahead of their match against Kyrgyz Republic.

Indian football team players during practice session ahead of their match against Kyrgyz Republic. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

TITLE WIN ON CARDS
Just a draw will be enough for India to secure the Tri-nation International tournament title. Kyrgyzstan has to win to secure the trophy, after it settled for a draw with Myanmar.

PREVIEW

India will be looking for a triumphant ending as it turns out in the third and final match of the Tri-nation International Football, which will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium under lights here on Tuesday. As it stands now, a draw will be enough to see India, which had won its first match against Myanmar, lifting the title.

Kyrgyzstan, which drew its match against Myanmar 1-1, needs to win to claim the trophy. And this makes the final fixture of the short tournament interesting for the Indian fans who are going to pack the 30,000-capacity stadium in the Manipur capital.

Keeping the Asian Cup preparations in mind, Indian coach Igor Stimac spoke of introducing a few fresh faces who have been rested in the the opening match against Myanmar. “It will be a totally different team that will be taking on Kyrgyzstan, as many of the players who were rested in the first match because of their involvement in the ISL final will be there, and we will have a stronger side going for the final outing,” Stimac said.

READ MORE

How to watch India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match?

When and where will the India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match kick-off?
The India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match will kick-off at 6:00 PM IST on Wednesday, March 28, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal Manipur.
How can I watch the India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match in India?
India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India.
How can I watch the India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match online?
The India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

