Nepal vs India: Thapa, Bista on scoresheet as first friendly ends in 1-1 draw

The first international friendly between Nepal and India ended in a 1-1 draw at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Nepal's Anjan Bista gave the lead to the home team in the 36th team as he tapped the ball into an empty as Indian keeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was off his line.

In the second half, India's attack was better than the first and in the 60th-minute, Indian captain and record goalscorer, Sunil Chhetri made his first major contribution as he struck a venomous shot at Nepal keeper Kiram Limbu.

Limbu made the save but the rebound was tucked home by Anirudh Thapa, thus equalising the scores.

The two teams will play their second friendly at the same venue on September 5.