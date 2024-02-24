MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match

OFC vs MBSG: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Indian Super League clash between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, happening at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 11:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC’s Krishna and teammates in the ISL
Odisha FC’s Krishna and teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Odisha FC’s Krishna and teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

PREVIEW:

League leader Odisha FC host in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, February 24.

The visiting side is two points away from the summit but has a game in hand and a win over Odisha will push it top of the standings as we approach the business end of the league stage.

Odisha FC was in flying form until its last game which ended in a draw against FC Goa. The Juggernauts will be hoping to get back to winning ways but it will be a tough challenge.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Bipin grabs brace as Mumbai City cruises to win against Chennaiyin

Super Giant is on a three-game winning streak and has scored consistently in its last seven fixtures across all competitions.

The fans are in for an extremely tight top of the table clash.

PREDICTED XIs

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Ajey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Princeton Rebello, Ahmed Jahouh, Khawlhring Lalthathanga; Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Isaka Ralte

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith; Dippendu Biswas, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Abhishek Suryavanshi, Manvir Singh, Jonny Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos

Live streaming/telecast information

When and where is the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST on Saturday, February 24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
How can you watch the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match?
The Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Odisha FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

