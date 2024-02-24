Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match

PREVIEW:

League leader Odisha FC host in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, February 24.

The visiting side is two points away from the summit but has a game in hand and a win over Odisha will push it top of the standings as we approach the business end of the league stage.

Odisha FC was in flying form until its last game which ended in a draw against FC Goa. The Juggernauts will be hoping to get back to winning ways but it will be a tough challenge.

Super Giant is on a three-game winning streak and has scored consistently in its last seven fixtures across all competitions.

The fans are in for an extremely tight top of the table clash.

PREDICTED XIs

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Ajey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Princeton Rebello, Ahmed Jahouh, Khawlhring Lalthathanga; Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Isaka Ralte

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith; Dippendu Biswas, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Abhishek Suryavanshi, Manvir Singh, Jonny Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos

