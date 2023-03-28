International

Argentina vs Curacao LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch Messi play?

ARG vs CUR: Here is all you need to know about the international friendly between Argentina and Curacao.

Team Sportstar
28 March, 2023 17:46 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with Rodrigo De Paul after scoring their second goal against Panama in the first international friendly.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with Rodrigo De Paul after scoring their second goal against Panama in the first international friendly. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

PREVIEW

World Champion Argentina will play Curacao in its second international friendly match on Wednesday at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades.

Clinching a 2-0 win against Panama in the first friendly, it was a special night for Lionel Messi, as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner netted his 800th career goal from a free kick. Earlier, Thiago Almada scored to break the deadlock.

Lionel Scaloni’s side has won all its last five friendly matches and has maintained five successive clean sheets. The game against Curacao is Argentina’s last friendly outing before the qualifying cycle for the 2026 World Cup commences in six months.

Team news

Four uncapped players can hope to make their international debut for Argentina- Lautaro Blanco, Facundo Buonanotte, Valentin Carboni and Maximo Perrone. Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez- who all started on the bench against Panama, will be in contention to start the match against Curacao.

List of key matches in upcoming international break

For Curacao, centre-back Jurien Gaari saw a red card for two bookable offences in the loss to Canada but is available for this friendly. Attacker Brandley Kuwas, who came off before half-time in that game, could now miss out. 

Argentina vs Curacao Predicted 11
Argentina: Rulli(GK); Montiel, Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; Almada, Paredes, Palacios; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Dybala.
Curacao: Room(GK); Martina, Gaari, Van Eijma, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Anita, J. Bacuna; Antonisse, Janga, Gorre.

When will Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match ve played?

The Argentina vs Curacao match will be played on Wednesday, 29th March.

What time will Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match will begin at 5:00 AM IST

How do I watch live streaming of Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match?

Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match will not be streamed in India.

Which TV Channel will telecast Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match live?

The Argentina vs Curacao international friendly match will not be telecasted in India.

