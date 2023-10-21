MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: We are working hard to make improvements, says Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle ahead of match against Hyderabad FC

Chennaiyin FC will be eager to get its first win of the season as it faces Hyderabad FC on Monday in the Indian Super League following a two-week international break.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 18:43 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Owen Coyle praised the young players in the team and commented that Chennaiyin’s model is based on progressing young players and the squad has many talented players who are ready to give their best for the club. 
Owen Coyle praised the young players in the team and commented that Chennaiyin's model is based on progressing young players and the squad has many talented players who are ready to give their best for the club.
Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chennaiyin FC will be eager to get its first win of the season as it faces Hyderabad FC on Monday in the Indian Super League following a two-week international break.

Head coach Owen Coyle seemed fairly impressed with the attitude of the players and stated that the team is working hard together to get a first victory.

“We have always believed that the more we play together, the more we work together, the better the results we get. The break has been very good for us because we’ve worked very hard and played a few friendlies as well, so, it was a good test of our quality. It also allowed us some time to look at a few things we did in the league till now and improve on it,” Coyle said while addressing the media ahead of the upcoming match.

“We have given the boys the belief and confidence to go and play because nothing is ever decided after the first few games. We believe that we are fighting to be in those playoffs,” he added.

The Scotsman also praised the young players in the team and commented that Chennaiyin’s model is based on progressing young players and the squad has many talented players who are ready to give their best for the club.

He said, “Our young players are really talented and Chennaiyin is a club that has a fantastic model which is investing in the youth and progressing young players like the player who is sitting next to me- Ayush Adhikari. The youngsters in our team work really hard, so, our model is slightly different and we continuously work together to get better on the pitch.”

Midfielder Ayush Adhikari also echoed the head coach’s sentiment and said that his belief in the club’s system and model is firm.

“Since I have joined the club, I have a lot of belief in the team and its project and the system. We are all looking forward to exciting matches and the gaffer is also known for developing good club players as he has done in the past as well. The players and top officials have also done great for the club.” he said.

