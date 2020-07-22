Football

ISL becomes member of World Leagues Forum

Currently, the WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with FIFA on the development of professional football.

New Delhi 22 July, 2020 18:02 IST

ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited Founder and chairperson Nita Ambani said it’s an honour to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table.   -  AIFF Media

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been inducted into the prestigious World Leagues Forum (WLF), the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.

The ISL said in a release that it has become the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the WLF.

Currently, the WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, it said.

ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited Founder and chairperson Nita Ambani said it’s an honour to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table.

“This recognition from WLF is a testimony to Indian football’s rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies,” she said.

Jerome Perlemuter, General Secretary, World Leagues Forum said: “It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the ISL in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in the recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region.”

