Mumbai City FC signs Rostyn Griffiths

The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC, until the end of the 2022/23 season.

10 July, 2022 14:18 IST
Mumbai City FC completed the signing of defender Rostyn Griffiths, the club announced via a statement on Sunday.

The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract, until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The central defender reunites with head coach Des Buckingham after spending four seasons at Melbourne City, where Buckingham was the assistant coach between 2020 and 2021. The experienced Englishman won the A-League Premiers and Championship double in the 2020/21 season and also featured in the club’s debut continental campaign at the 2022 AFC Champions League, before getting his hands on a second consecutive Premiers in 2021/22 with the Melbourne-based club.

Prior to joining Melbourne City, he turned out for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent in the 2017/18 Uzbekistan Super League.

The former Australian u17s international has a total of 321 appearances and 23 goals to his name in his club career so far.

Rostyn Griffiths said: “We have got a solid squad, with a great mix of youth and experience, and I am really excited to be part of it. I look forward to working with my new teammates, and most importantly, make the passionate fans of Mumbai City proud.”

Des Buckingham, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC said: “I’ve worked closely with Rostyn in the past, so I know him quite well. He is a top player and is someone who will bring a lot of experience and character into our team. We have a very young core here and I believe Rostyn can be a great mentor to our youngsters as well. I believe he can make a big impact at Mumbai City.”

