ISL 2021-22 ISL: Harmanjot Singh Khabra fined, suspended for two matches by AIFF Khabra has been held guilty of "hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball" during an ISL contest between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC. 02 March, 2022 13:01 IST Kerala Blasters' Harmanjot Singh Khabra has been handed a two-match suspension and a fine of INR 1.5 lakhs for "hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball" during an Indian Super League contest against Hyderabad FC in February.ALSO READ - ISL: What each team needs to do in the ISL shieldUpon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF disciplinary committee show-caused the player. In his written response, Khabra regretted "making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game." He said it was "never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora."Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC's last two ISL league-stage matches this season against Mumbai City FC (March 2) and FC Goa (March 6).