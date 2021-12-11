ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to snap Chennaiyin FC's unbeaten run and move up the table when the two sides clash at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday.

The Mariners arrive in the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur, which was it's second defeat on the trot. The side had suffered a thrashing at the hands of defending champion Mumbai City FC in the earlier game and will be keen to bounce back on Saturday.

Chennaiyin is the only side that is unbeaten in the ISL and will look to capitalise on its strong start to the season. The two-time champion played a goalless draw in its last game against SC East Bengal and is currently placed fifth with seven points from three games.

In terms of injury updates, ATK Mohun Bagan's Tiri has recovered and could be in contention for Saturday's game while Chennaiyin FC will continue to miss the services of Rafael Crivellaro.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI: Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal; Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh; Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko; Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Singh