ISL 2021-22: Rejuvenated East Bengal faces Hyderabad challenge

Bolstered by the first win of the current Indian Super League season, a rejuvenated SC East Bengal will be looking to amass more points when it takes on Hyderabad FC in the second phase match at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Handicapped by the absence of most of its foreign recruits owing to suspension, injury and poor form, the Kolkata giant did well by managing with its committed Indian roster to a good effect. Most of the points that East Bengal earned so far has resulted from the efforts of its domestic players. It was Naorem Mahesh Singh whose brace against FC Goa fetched East Bengal its first win.

New Spanish coach Mario Rivera would be hoping that his team is able to keep the shape and continue the winning momentum.

READ: Covid-hit India withdraws from Chinese Taipei game in AFC Asian Cup

Rivera will have more to choose from with the availability of Croatian winger Antonio Perosevic, who is returning from a five-match suspension, and the new Brazilian recruit Marcelo Ribeiro, who replaces the Nigerian forward Chima Chukwu.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC has been winless in the last three games and head coach Manolo Marquez will hope that his team gets the act together to pick up the full points against East Bengal, which is currently lying in the 10th spot with just nine points in its kitty. Despite having lost some points in the last few rounds, Hyderabad is in the fourth spot with 17 points from 11 matches.