ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Team Sportstar
14 January, 2022 16:53 IST

NEUFC players during training ahead of the match against FCG. - ISL

FC Goa (FCG) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 60 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Gaurs, led by Derrick Pereira, have not enjoyed a good campaign till now but are unbeaten in their last two matches. In their last match, they secured a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC courtesy of a well-taken goal by Jorge Ortiz who will be a key figure in their attack against NEUFC.

Currently, FC Goa is ninth on the table with 12 points from 10 matches. With a win, it will jump to 15 points and can displace the sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC.

The Highlanders, led by Khalid Jamil, have not been enjoying a good campaign as well. They have eight points from 10 matches and are tenth in place.

NEUFC lost its last match against Jamshedpur FC in a five goal-thriller where a late goal by Ishan Pandita stole all three points for Jamshedpur.

However, forward Deshorn Brown, who scored a brace in the match, will look to continue his stellar form against FC Goa.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown.