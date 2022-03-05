ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will lock horns in its last league game of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Saturday.

Manolo Marquez's HFC has already qualified for the semifinals, and a win will take it to 38 points from 20 matches, which isn't enough for the League Winners Shield.

For Des Buckingham's Mumbai City, it is a must-win match. It is fifth in the table with 31 points from 19 matches. A win will see the Islanders break into the top four and take fourth place, displacing Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters, which has 33 points. However, if the Blasters win their last match against FC Goa on March 6, it will book the final semifinal berth.

In the official pre-match press conference, coach Des Buckingham said that Ahmed Jahouh had a sprain in his ligament and a call would be taken on him after Saturday's training session. Mumbai City will be without Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahul Bheke due to suspension.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary (C), Aniket Jadhav, Khassa Camara, Yasir Mohammad, Abdul Anjukandan, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawde, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Bradden Inman, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Vinit Rai, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo.