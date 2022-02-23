ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters will desperately look for a win to strengthen its chances for the semifinal playoffs when it takes on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men were held to a 2-2 draw in its last match when Joni Kauko's last minute goal stifled its hopes climb up the table.

However, the team will miss one of its two spearheads in attack -- Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was suspended by th All India Football Federation for offensive conduct.

RELATED | ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Diaz charged for 'violent conduct'

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, has been on song with Bartholomew Ogbeche in tremendous form, scoring two goals in its last match against FC Goa.

A win here will almost ascertain its spot in the semifinal with the team needing at least two points from the next two matches.

With the next match against another challenger, Jamshedpur FC, it will be interesting to see what attacking options Manolo Marquez decides to start with.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Bijoy V, Marco Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyeltsen