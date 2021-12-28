ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will clash against Odisha FC (OFC) in Match 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC has 12 points from seven matches. The Nizams have won three, drawn three and lost one. In their last match, they played a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal.

Kiko Ramirez’s Odisha FC has 10 points from seven matches. The Kalinga Warriors have 10 points from seven matches. They have won three, drawn one and lost three. In their last match, they too played a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai (C), Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.