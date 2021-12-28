ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC has 12 points from seven matches. The Nizams have won three, drawn three and lost one. In their last match, they played a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 17:00 IST Bartholomew Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC on the attack against SC East Bengal in match 39 of the ISL. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 17:00 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will clash against Odisha FC (OFC) in Match 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC has 12 points from seven matches. The Nizams have won three, drawn three and lost one. In their last match, they played a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal.RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad looks to continue unbeaten run against faltering OdishaKiko Ramirez’s Odisha FC has 10 points from seven matches. The Kalinga Warriors have 10 points from seven matches. They have won three, drawn one and lost three. In their last match, they too played a 1-1 draw against FC Goa. Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai (C), Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :