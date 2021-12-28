ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Chianese on the bench for HFC; Panwar starts for OFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium Bambolim, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:37 PM- Officials lineups are out!!

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK); Pritam, Sahil, Abdul, Mark, Joel, Sahil, Aaren, Javier.

Coach: Manolo Marquez

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Hector Ramirez (C), Sahil Panwar, Liridon Krasniqi, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jonathas Cristian.

Subs: Arshdeep (Gk); Victor, Henry, Paul, Vinit, Isak, Aridai, Daniel, Jerry.

Coach: Kiko Ramirez

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai (C), Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC will be without Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir due to long-term injuries. Ashish Rai didn't feature in the last match so his availability is also uncertain.

Odisha FC: Kiko Ramirez informed that Arshdeep Singh was sick a few days back but is fine now. He also confirmed that Sahil Panwar has recovered from an ankle injury and is now available for selection.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad looks to continue unbeaten run against faltering Odisha

Hyderabad FC will look to continue its unbeaten run when it meets Odisha FC in Match 43 of the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin in Goa on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC has not lost a game since its opening fixture and will be looking to get over its tendency to drop points, something that has troubled it in its last two games against FC Goa and SC East Bengal respectively.

Hyderabad's head coach Manolo Marquez was full of praises for Kiko Ramirez, the Odisha FC manager, but bubbled in confidence about his team's preparation as well.

"For me, Odisha has the best foreign players in the league, even better than the teams at the top of the table..of Course, they have a strong team, and they can beat any team, but then again we can beat them," he said before the match.

Odisha FC, in spite of initial sparks from Javier Hernandez and Aridai Cabrera, has fizzled out after a promising start in the league, managing to earn just four points from a possible 15 in its last five games.

But Ramirez has looked optimistic, saying that he sees the team in a good position with just three points from the second position with one game in hand.

He clarified that Sahil Panwar was fit again to play and will be available for selection in the game. As for Arshdeep Singh, he said he was doing okay as well.

Hyderabad FC currently sits fourth on the table and a win here would take it to the second position, while a win for Odisha FC will be its first after three games and will help it storm into the top four.

