ISL 2021-22: Doungel and Lima goals guide Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC came up with a fine show of aggression and composure to prevail over the last year’s runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in an Indian Super League fixture at Bambolim on Monday.

Jamshedpur scored once in each half through Seimenlen Doungel and Alexandre Lima while Mohun Bagan pulled one back through Pritam Kotal's controversial goal in the final moments of the action.

Jamshedpur FC showed the right intent and made a positive start attacking and pressing ATKMB for the greater part of the action. The goal resulted from one such attack in the 37th minute when the hard-working Jitendra Singh created the opening by releasing Doungel unmarked inside the ATKMB box.

The experienced winger, who did duties for a host of ISL sides before joining JFC, utilised the opportunity unleashing an angular shot that gave Amrinder Singh in the ATKMB goal no chance to save.

ATK Mohun Bagan continued to struggle for most of the opening half and the closest it came to scoring was in the 42nd-minute when striker Roy Krishna made a rare incursion in the JFC box.

The Fijian fired a rasping grounder that breached the defences of the JFC goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh but just as the ball was looking to roll home, defender Eli Sabia cleared it from the line.

ATK Mohun Bagan put up a much-improved show following the interval but the equaliser remained elusive as both its highly rated attackers – Krishna and Hugo Boumous – were kept under leash by the JFC defence. Lima fetched the insurance goal in the 84th minute for JFC immediately after arriving as a substitute and that made Pritam Kotal’s 89th-minute goal for ATK MB count as redundant.

The result:

Jamshedpur FC 2 (Doungel 37, Lima 84) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Kotal 89)