ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters and FC Goa share spoils after 2-2 draw

It continues to rain goals at the ISL and quality ones at that.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa at Vasco's Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday produced four goals, which included an Olympic goal by Goa skipper Edu Bedia.

The 2-2 draw has taken the Blasters to third position in the table, but Vukomanovic's men must be ruing its missed chances: a win would have made them joint leader, along with Mumbai City.

Goa remains in the ninth spot, with as many points. Blasters have 14, two less than Mumbai.

All the goals came in the opening half, within a space of 18 minutes. After Jeakson Singh and Adrian Luna struck for Blasters, Jorge Ortiz and Edu Bedia scored for Goa.

The goal-fest began in the 10th minute when Jeakson leapt high into the air to head home the well-taken corner kick from Luna.

Just 10 minutes later, Luna produced a better effort. After being set up by Alvaro Vazquez, the Uruguayan came up with a brilliant kick, over 30 yards off, as he smashed the ball into the top corner of the post to beat the Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh.

Goa, however, came right back into the match through a fine goal from Jorge Ortiz, who, after receiving a superb ball from Saviour Gama, beat a diving Prabhsukhan Gill.

Then with seven minutes remaining for the half-time whistle, the Goans equalised, in stunning fashion. Edu Bedia's corner kick rocketed straight into the net, stunning Gill under the bar and his teammates.

The second half failed to produce any goals.

The result:

Kerala Blasters 2 (Jeakson Singh 10, Adrian Luna 20) drew with FC Goa 2 (Jorge Ortiz 24, Edu Bedia 38).