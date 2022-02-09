ISL 2021-22: Confident Blasters ready for Jamshedpur challenge

A win will make the men from Kochi – they are on 23 points from 13 games and are placed second -- join Hyderabad FC atop the table.

They, however, must be well aware that it wouldn't be easy against a Jamshedpur side that would be desperate to bounce back after going down 1-3 to Bengaluru FC in the last match.

Before that defeat though, Owen Coyle’s boys had been on a three-game winning streak. They are just one point behind Blasters and are placed fifth. Coyle knows Blasters is a tough opponent.

“They have a good coach and some wonderful players,” he said.

“We drew the game the last time against them; we could have won. We created a lot of opportunities in the last game and we need to be more clinical.”

They would also need to keep in check the fabulous foreign trio of Blasters – Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez, who scored that stunning goal from the half-way line against NorthEast.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s boys are ready for the challenge from Jamshedpur. “We want to fight for the fans,” said the coach.

“The energy we get from them is amazing. We are motivated to finish higher up the table. We are all smiling together and enjoying playing together. It is very tight but we will keep fighting.”