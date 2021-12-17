ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Match 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

NEUFC has not enjoyed a good start to the season under manager Khalid Jamil. The Highlanders have just won one of their six matches and find themselves in the 10th position on the table with just four points. NEUFC suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in its last match.

SC East Bengal is the only team in this season’s ISL, which has not won a single match so far. The Red and Gold Brigade has played six matches, out of which they have drawn three and lost three. Manolo Diaz’s men find themselves at the bottom of the table with just three points. SCEB played out a 1-1 draw with the Kerala Blasters in its last match.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy (C) (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur and Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Tomislav Mrcela (C), Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.