ISL: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC called off due to Covid-19 outbreak

Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played on Sunday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed the league leader Kerala Blasters do not have the requisite number of players available for the match.

The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

This is the third game to be called off this season due to Covid-19 complications after ATK Mohun Bagan's matcjes against Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC were also postponed.