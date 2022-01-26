ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live: Lara's save keepes it 0-0

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

9' Off the bar! A defensive blunder by BFC, but a good save by Lara Sharma as Lucasz's shot was deflected and came off the bar

7' Bruno Ramires tries to put the ball rolling in the midfield, only to see Chennaiyin get back possession

4' Shot! Bruno passes the ball for Iman, who receives the ball and goes for goal with his right foot, but Debjit saves it. The corner that follows has Ibara tries to poach the ball, but Narayan Das makes a crucial block to keep the scores deadlocked

2' Bengaluru FC enjoying initial possession as Chennaiyin tries to lay back and try and draw the men in blue. No real chance in the game so far

7:30 pm: Kick off!

7:15 pm: Here is what happened when the two sides met the last time in the Indian Super League: ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Highlights

7:00 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD - Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have met 10 times in the past, with Bengaluru winning five matches and Chennaiyin FC winning thrice and drawing twice.

6:45 pm: Starting Line-ups out!

Bengaluru FC starting XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Prince Ibara

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Vladimir Koman, Edwin Vanspaul, Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Lukasz Gikiewicz

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides would line up for the match:

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq Bhat, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali and Nerijus Valskis

MATCH PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC (BFC), on a six-game unbeaten run, takes on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday.

BFC (14 points), which has two wins and four draws in recent matches, trails Chennaiyin FC by four points.

BFC is coming off a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in its previous encounter, while Chennaiyin FC edged out NorthEast United 2-1 on Saturday. Both contingents have been affected by COVID-19, which has forced personnel changes in the playing eleven.

“It’s tough to not know which players I have available to me until three hours before we board the bus for the game. Some of my players exit their quarantine on the morning of the match, and these are only some of the problems we have faced. When you consider them, we did well under the circumstances against FC Goa. The boys have shown incredible mentality and character,” BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic stated, “BFC is one of the best teams, with good quality players in their squad. They are very dangerous on the offensive set pieces. We need to defend set pieces very well.”

Where can you watch the match?