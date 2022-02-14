ISL 2021-22 LIVE KBFC vs SCEB: Starting Line-ups, head-to-head, streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of this evening's Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

6:34 pm: Starting Line-ups are out!

Kerala Blasters Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Saanjeev Stalin, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

SC East Bengal Starting XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Adil Khan, Joyner Laurenco, Hira Mondal, Huidrom Singh, Amarjit Kiyam, Mohammad Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Fran Sota, Rahul Paswan, Antonio Perosevic

6:15 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: The two sides have met thrice in the Indian Super League and all the three clashes have ended as 1-1 draws. It will be interesting to see how today's fixture ends.

6:00 pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Ayush Adhikari, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh.

MATCH PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters FC will look to get back to winning ways when it takes on 10th-placed SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Kerala Blasters, currently placed sixth with 23 points from 14 matches, would be eager to exploit SC East Bengal’s run of poor form to regain its position in the top-four of the league table. The Blasters suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in its last outing and a win on Monday will serve as a morale-booster ahead of its next two games against better-placed ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC.

With the top-four spot out of sight, SC East Bengal (on 10 points from 16 games) will be fighting for pride and attempt to secure its second win of the season.

Injuries and suspensions pose some challenges to Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who may not be getting the services of names like Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra and Marko Leskovic. “We have enough players in our squad. Some other players will take the positions. I am confident that these boys can do the job,” said Vukomanovic while looking to get his line-up in order.



SC East Bengal coach Mario Rivera felt his players will be under less pressure and will be playing for a win to salvage some pride. “I am sure the top teams will not be happy to play East Bengal now because they know we will be a very difficult team to beat. We are focused on winning the next match,” he said.

Where can you watch the match?