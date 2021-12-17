ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal LIVE: SCEB looks for a chance to move up the table

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of this evening's NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal clash being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you pre-match buildup and live updates from the ISL match.

6:15 pm: A win here for NorthEast United will take it to seventh on the table, while a win for SC East Bengal will push NEUFC to the bottom of the table.

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy (C) (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur and Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Tomislav Mrcela (C), Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.

NorthEast United FC will be looking to regain the winning rhythm when it hosts the current wooden spooner SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League season eight fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

The last year’s semifinalist, NorthEast United, suffered losses in the previous two outings with the last being a humiliating 1-5 rout against Hyderabad FC.

The Khalid Jamil coached side is currently placed 10th with just four points gained from a win and a draw and is just a spot higher than bottom-placed East Bengal, which is the only winless side with three points from as many draws.

Defensive problems have plagued the prospects of both opponents.

The Khalid Jamil coached NorthEast United conceded 11 goals (in a total of 13) from open play, which is the worst figure managed by any side in that department.

East Bengal remains the worst performer overall conceding 15 goals in the six rounds held so far. Injuries to key players and a lack of cohesion in the creative zone have been the common problem for both the opponents.

“Our start has not been that great. We missed a lot of players through injury. I am not giving any excuse but I have never got all my six foreigners fit for selection in any game,” said Jamil.

“We have come close to winning in a few games but we have failed to take those opportunities. We can’t afford to make mistakes against NorthEast United,” said the East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz. The East Bengal side is likely to be rejoined by its captain and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, who missed the last few matches owing to injury.

