ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) match being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

5:45 PM- Teams news and injury updates ahead of the match!!

SC East Bengal: Tomislav Mrcela is out for two to three weeks due to a muscle injury and Antonio Perosevic is serving his five-match suspension.

Mumbai City FC: Everyone is fit and available for selection in the Mumbai City FC camp except Vikram Singh and Rowllin Borges who are ruled out due to their respective injuries.

MATCH PREVIEW: Bottom placed SC East Bengal face Mumbai City challenge

Still searching for its maiden win this season, bottom-lying SC East Bengal will be trying to draw some confidence from its previous round’s performance when it takes on the holder Mumbai City FC in a 10th round match of ISL at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

The red and golds have remained winless in the last 13 matches now (including the last four matches it played in the previous season).

Its interim coach Renedy Singh will have to find the right motivation that could help the side end the prolonged state of under-performance.



The former India captain did help the side bring up a spirited show against Bengaluru FC in the previous outing and earned a lot of praise for his team not winning the drawn encounter.

Renedy, who has been with the side as an assistant coach since it started the ISL journey, will have to devise a good plan to keep Mumbai City FC’s famed attack in check.



“I was really happy with the way the boys fought and defended in the last game. The only question now is when we get the ball, can we play with a little bit more confidence and that is what we all are working on right now,” Renedy said before the match.



Mumbai City, which has been nudged to the second spot by Hyderabad FC, will be desperate to get back the win that has been eluding it in the last three rounds.

“We are looking at it in the context of the nine games as opposed to the last three we played. Across the nine games, we have played some good football,” Mumbai coach Des Buckingham said.

Where to watch?