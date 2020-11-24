JFC vs CFC, ISL 2020 Live Score: Valskis starts for Jamshedpur

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL blog of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

6:45pm: One of the top assist makers of last season, Crivellaro is one of only two overseas players retained by Chennaiyin FC. Here's all you need to know about the rest of the foreigners - ISL 2020-21: Who are Chennaiyin FC's foreign players?

Rafael Crivellaro scored seven times in 20 matches last season. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:40pm: Coyle has assembled his Jamshedpur side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with the goal-getter Valskis leading from the front, while Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo has opted for a 4-4-2 set-up.

Thapa will slot in midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, while Esmael, better known as Esma, and Jakub Sylvestr will lead the goal-scoring duties.

6:37pm: Strong starting XIs for both teams here. Unlike last evening's clash where Odisha and Hyderabad featured only four foreigners, both managers have are fielding their full quota of five foreigners today.

6:33pm: LINE UPS

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (GK), Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter William Hartley, Jitendra Singh, Stephen Eze, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis.

Chenniyin FC - Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.

6:30: STAT - With two wins and a draw, Jamshedpur FC has never lost its opening fixture in its three seasons in the ISL.

Owen Coyle will be Jamshedpur FC's buzzword in ISL 2020-21. - Jamshedpur FC

6:15pm: Owen Coyle is the buzzword in the build-up to today's contest between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC. Can the former Chennaiyin boss get one past his former employer? Aashin Prasad with the match preview - ISL 2020-21 Preview: Owen Coyle the buzzword as Chennaiyin meets Jamshedpur

6pm: Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin have faced each other six times so far. Which team has had the better of the other? - ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

5:50pm: From trying to dribble like his elder brother as a six-year-old to attempting to emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo’s skills on the pitch, Santadeep Dey traces Nerijus Valskis' journey to the ISL - ISL 2020-21: Fresh start for golden boy Valskis at Jamshedpur FC

5:40pm: Much like the previous seasons, two-time Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) champion Chennaiyin FC starts the new campaign as a dark horse.

Having replaced five of its seven overseas players, the side will need to come up to speed swiftly if it is to avoid playing catchup with the competition, writes Aashin Prasad in our season preview - ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC preview: Slow starter needs to hit right chord early

Jamshedpur FC will begin its Indian Super League campaign when it takes on last season's runner-up Chennaiyin FC today.

It promises to be a fascinating contest as Jamshedpur FC manager Owen Coyle and ace striker Nerijus Valskis will clash against their former club, Chennaiyin FC, for the first time.

Coyle helped Chennaiyin to a remarkable comeback, guiding the side from the bottom half of the table to the final, while Valsksis top-scored with 15 goals to win the Golden Boot.

Last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis followed head coach Owen Coyle from Chennaiyin FC to Jamshedpur FC. - Twitter

ISL 2020-21 points table

Here is Sportstar's predicted XI for today's clash -

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

TP Rahenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendar Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Sandip Mandi; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Nicholas Fitzgerald; Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined JFC-CFC XI

Vishal Kaith (CFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala(CFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.