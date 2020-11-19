ISL 2020-21 news: All pre-season friendlies, results and goal-scorers

The Indian Super League 2020-21 season kicks off on Friday when ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a disruptive pre-season build-up, the teams, apart from ATK Mohun Bagan, have managed to play each other in friendly matches to get some minutes under their legs ahead of the new campaign.

Here are the pre-season results of the 10 teams.

Bengaluru FC (Wungngayam Muirang) 1-1 Hyderabad FC (Aridane Santana)

Mumbai City FC (Hugo Boumous) 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC (Adam le Fondre)

FC Goa (Igor Angulo, Princeton Rebello, Sanson Pereira) 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC (Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali) 2-1 Odisha FC (Marcelinho)

Hyderabad FC (Abhishek Haldar x2, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu) 4-2 FC Goa (Makan Chothe, Brandon Fernandes)

FC Goa (Igor Angulo, Princeton Rebello, Sanson Pereira) 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa (Igor Angulo, Seiminlen Doungel, Ishan Pandita) 3-2 Jamshedpur FC (David Grande, Mohammad Mobashir)

Hyderabad FC (Abhishek Haldar x2, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu) 4-2 FC Goa (Makan Chothe, Brandon Fernandes)

Bengaluru FC (Wungngayam Muirang) 1-1 Hyderabad FC (Aridane Santana)

NEUFC (Kewsi Appiah, Luis Machado) 2-1 Hyderabad FC (Aridane Santana)

Kerala Blasters (Rahul Praveen x2) 2-0 Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 NEUFC

FC Goa (Igor Angulo, Seiminlen Doungel, Ishan Pandita) 3-2 Jamshedpur FC (David Grande, Mohammad Mobashir)

Kerala Blasters (Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Joyner Lourenco og) 3-0 Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City

Kerala Blasters (Rahul Praveen x2) 2-0 Hyderabad FC

SC East Bengal (Anthony Pilkington x2, Yumnam Gopi) 3-1 Kerala Blasters (Gary Hooper)

Kerala Blasters (Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Joyner Lourenco og) 3-0 Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC (Hendry Antonay o.g., Rowllin Borges, Bartholomew Ogbeche) 3-2 Odisha FC (Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar)

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC (Adam le Fondre)

Mumbai City FC (Hugo Boumous) 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 NEUFC

NEUFC (Kewsi Appiah, Luis Machado) 2-1 Hyderabad (Aridane Santana)

Odisha FC

Mumbai City (Hendry Antonay o.g., Rowllin Borges, Bartholomew Ogbeche) 3-2 Odisha FC (Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar)

Chennaiyin FC (Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali) 2-1 Odisha FC (Marcelinho)

