Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for KBFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 07 January, 2021 11:38 IST Team Sportstar 07 January, 2021 11:38 IST Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 50 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on January 7, Thursday.While Kerala is featuring in its seventh ISL season, Odisha is playing in its second ISL season. The two-time runner-up, Blasters has won 30 matches from 110 appearances in the league with a success rate of 27.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Odisha has won only seven of its 26 matches in the league with a win percentage of 26.9. Kerala heads into the match on the back of a loss to Mumbai City FC while Odisha lost to SC East Bengal on Sunday. The Blasters have a solitary win this season. Odisha, on the other hand, is yet to win a match. Overall Head To Head - KBFC-OFC (Total: 2 | KBFC: 0, OFC: 0, Draw: 2)The two sides have met twice in the league last season and both matches ended in a draw.First meeting (KBFC 0-0 OFC)Kerala and Odisha clashed for the first time in the league on November 8, 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. In a match that had its fair share of chances for either side, the ‘Yellow Army’ and the ‘Kalinga Warriors’ had to settle for a goalless draw. The return fixture on February 23, 2020 , however, was an eight-goal thriller with the sides locking in on a 4-4 scoreline.Recent form - KBFC (LWDLL) - 6 points from 8 matches MCFC VS KBFC - 2-0KBFC VS HFC - 2-0KBFC VS SCEB - 1-1BFC VS KBFC - 4-2FCG VS KBFC - 3-1Recent form - OFC (LDLLL) - 2 points from 8 matches SCEB VS OFC - 3-1OFC VS NEUFC - 2-2OFC VS BFC - 1-2OFC VS FCG - 0-1MCFC VS OFC - 2-0STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)Goals scored:Kerala Blasters FC: 4Odisha FC: 4Top scorers:3- Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC)3- Manuel Onwu (OFC)Clean sheets:Kerala Blasters FC: 1Odisha FC: 1 ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for