ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 50 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on January 7, Thursday.

While Kerala is featuring in its seventh ISL season, Odisha is playing in its second ISL season.

The two-time runner-up, Blasters has won 30 matches from 110 appearances in the league with a success rate of 27.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Odisha has won only seven of its 26 matches in the league with a win percentage of 26.9.

Kerala heads into the match on the back of a loss to Mumbai City FC while Odisha lost to SC East Bengal on Sunday. The Blasters have a solitary win this season. Odisha, on the other hand, is yet to win a match.

Overall Head To Head - KBFC-OFC (Total: 2 | KBFC: 0, OFC: 0, Draw: 2)

The two sides have met twice in the league last season and both matches ended in a draw.

First meeting (KBFC 0-0 OFC)

Kerala and Odisha clashed for the first time in the league on November 8, 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. In a match that had its fair share of chances for either side, the ‘Yellow Army’ and the ‘Kalinga Warriors’ had to settle for a goalless draw. The return fixture on February 23, 2020 , however, was an eight-goal thriller with the sides locking in on a 4-4 scoreline.

Recent form - KBFC (LWDLL) - 6 points from 8 matches

MCFC VS KBFC - 2-0

KBFC VS HFC - 2-0

KBFC VS SCEB - 1-1

BFC VS KBFC - 4-2

FCG VS KBFC - 3-1

Recent form - OFC (LDLLL) - 2 points from 8 matches

SCEB VS OFC - 3-1

OFC VS NEUFC - 2-2

OFC VS BFC - 1-2

OFC VS FCG - 0-1

MCFC VS OFC - 2-0

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)

Goals scored:

Kerala Blasters FC: 4

Odisha FC: 4

Top scorers:

3- Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC)

3- Manuel Onwu (OFC)

Clean sheets:

Kerala Blasters FC: 1

Odisha FC: 1