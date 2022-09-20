Football

Henderson added to England squad for Nations League fixtures

Jordan Henderson’s return to the England squad comes after Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew due to a shoulder problem.

Reuters
20 September, 2022 15:48 IST
20 September, 2022 15:48 IST
Jordan Henderson’s last appearance for the Three Lions was in a 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland in March.

Jordan Henderson’s last appearance for the Three Lions was in a 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland in March. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jordan Henderson’s return to the England squad comes after Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew due to a shoulder problem.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been added to the England squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, the FA said on Tuesday.

Henderson was not part of manager Gareth Southgate’s initial squad after missing Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury but the club said he was recovering well.

“Henderson has made good progress in his recovery from a hamstring problem and is set to return to full training this week,” Liverpool said in a statement.

ALSO READ:Verratti out of Italy’s Nations League games with calf injury

The 32-year-old, who has won 69 caps, has made one international appearance this year in a 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland in March.

His return to the England squad comes after Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew due to a shoulder problem.

England, who have two wins and two draws from their four group matches so far, play Italy in Milan on Friday and host Germany at Wembley three days later.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us