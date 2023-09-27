MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Juventus moves up to second after Milik secures win against Lecce

Juve moved up to 13 points, two behind Inter Milan, which hosts Sassuolo on Wednesday. Lecce is fourth on 11 points after suffering its first Serie A defeat of the season.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 07:43 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arkadiusz Milik, center, scores the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Lecce.
Arkadiusz Milik, center, scores the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Lecce. | Photo Credit: Fabio Ferrari/AP
infoIcon

Arkadiusz Milik, center, scores the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Lecce. | Photo Credit: Fabio Ferrari/AP

Arkadiusz Milik’s 57th-minute goal secured Juventus a 1-0 home victory over Lecce on Tuesday, moving it up to second in the Serie A standings.

The home fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief when Milik tapped the ball in from a short distance following Adrien Rabiot’s header back across the face of the goal.

Juve moved up to 13 points, two behind Inter Milan, which hosts Sassuolo on Wednesday. Lecce is fourth on 11 points after suffering its first Serie A defeat of the season.

Lecce was solid in its defence but failed to register a single shot on target.

“We were up against a Lecce side that allowed you very little, but we stayed balanced and made the most of our chances,” Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN.

Juve supporters, who had hoped for redemption following Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Sassuolo, were left frustrated after a dull first half ended without any goals.

“It was important to get the win, especially after a chaotic defeat against Sassuolo,” Allegri added.

Federico Chiesa came closest to scoring for Juve in the first half, but his angled drive inside the box narrowly missed the target by inches.

READ MORE | Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup

Lecce went down to 10 men three minutes into stoppage time after Mohamed Kaba earning a second yellow card for diving.

Allegri played down his team’s ambitions for this season.

“Over the last few days we have gone from Scudetto rivals for Inter to being flops, so there has to be a little balance in the way we are talked about,” he said.

“I don’t want to hide here, Inter, AC Milan and Napoli have better resources than us to win the title.

“We have many players without a great deal of experience, but they can grow. It takes patience and time to absorb errors and learn from them.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Massimiliano Allegri /

Arkadiusz Milik /

Lecce

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juventus moves up to second after Milik secures win against Lecce
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona’s winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in La Liga
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Shooters eye fourth gold for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Juventus moves up to second after Milik secures win against Lecce
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona’s winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in La Liga
    AP
  3. Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
    Reuters
  4. Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defence
    AP
  5. Rubiales crisis sees next UEFA annual meeting moved from Spain to France
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juventus moves up to second after Milik secures win against Lecce
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona’s winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in La Liga
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Shooters eye fourth gold for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment