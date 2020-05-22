Football Football K-League: Osmar scores winner in Seoul's 2-1 win over Pohang Seoul came from a goal down to clinch its second successive K League 1 win, beating Pohang Steelers 2-1. Nicholas McGee 22 May, 2020 19:26 IST Seoul's Osmar scored the winner in the 73rd minute with the scores tied 1-1. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 22 May, 2020 19:26 IST Osmar scored a second-half winner as Seoul recovered from a woeful early defensive error to win 2-1 at Pohang Steelers in K League 1.Seoul was this week hit with a 100million won (£66,000) fine after it mistakenly used sex dolls to fill spaces in its empty stadium during a 1-0 victory over Gwangju.Matters on the field took a turn for the worse in the fifth minute of Friday's clash after a mix-up between Kim Nam-chun and goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun allowed Stanislav Iljutcenko to steal in and latch on to a backpass, gratefully tapping into an empty net.READ: K League: Ulsan hits four past Sangju Sangmu in its season opener Half an hour later Seoul was level as Hwang Hyun-soo glanced Park Chu-young's set-piece into the bottom-right corner.Osmar struck the decisive blow in the 73rd minute, racing on to Ju Se-jong's corner at the near post to find the net with a powerful header.The win moves Seoul on to six points, level with leaders Ulsan Hyundai and Jeonbuk Motors having played a game more. Pohang has four points from its opening three matches. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos