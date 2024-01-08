MagazineBuy Print

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: ISL, I-League clubs set to battle it out without India’s first-team stars

The league phase of the Super Cup will be held between January 9 to 22 while the semifinals will be held on January 24 and 25 before the final scheduled on January 28.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 21:21 IST , Bhubaneswar

Amitabha Das Sharma
The Super Cup, with Odisha FC as the defending champion, will be held in the absence of the 26 first-team Indian players who will be busy playing for the country in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
infoIcon

The Cup format of the country’s club-level football competition, renamed as Kalinga Super Cup, will get underway with 16 teams vying for the top honour at the Kalinga Stadium from Tuesday.

The first match will see Kolkata giant East Bengal taking on Hyderabad FC while the defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet another Hyderabad-based team, Sreenidi Deccan FC, in the second match of the day.

Sreenidi is the highest-placed team among the four I-League sides in the tournament while all the 12 ISL teams will play here.

The Super Cup, which has Odisha FC as the defending champion, will be held in the absence of the 26 first-team Indian players who will be busy playing for the country at Doha, in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

RELATED: Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off

Mohun Bagan is the team hit hardest by this development, having contributed seven players to the senior National side. Mumbai City FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will also be missing some of its key Indian players.

Happening during the halfway break of the country’s top league – the ISL - the tournament will offer the teams a chance to reassess their shape and strength before launching their bid in the decisive stage when the league resumes in February.

The league phase of the Super Cup will be held between January 9 to 22 while the semifinals will be held on January 24 and 25 before the final scheduled on January 28.

The group league breakup:
Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC.
Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, North East United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Shillong Lajong FC.
Group C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC.
Group D: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi FC.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Franz Beckenbauer dies: German football legend and FIFA World Cup winner no more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Franz Beckenbauer dies: Tributes pour in from around the world
    Team Sportstar
  3. Return of Rohit and Kohli reveals hope, apprehension about the road ahead
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Franz Beckenbauer dies: Life of German football legend and FIFA World Cup winner in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
