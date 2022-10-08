La-Liga

LaLiga: Correa double helps Atletico beat Girona 2-1

Atletico’s win lifted it up to fourth on 16 points, level with third-placed Athletic Bilbao, which will face Sevilla later on Saturday.

Reuters
MADRID 08 October, 2022 22:21 IST
Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with teammate Jose Gimenez.

Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with teammate Jose Gimenez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Angel Correa scored twice as Atletico Madrid won 2-1 against Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Atletico’s win lifted it up to fourth on 16 points, level with third-placed Athletic Bilbao, which will face Sevilla later on Saturday. It is three points behind leader Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Both Correa’s goals were scored in the early minutes of each half. The Argentinian stroked in a close-range, first-time shot from an Antoine Griezmann cross to open the scoring after five minutes.

Three minutes after the break, he intercepted a poor pass from goalkeeper Juan Carlos inside the box and buried the ball into the open goal.

Girona reduced the deficit in the 65th minute when Rodrigo Riquelme’s long-range shot deflected off Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez, which took it beyond goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Girona has lost three straight games and is 13th on seven points, two above the relegation zone.

