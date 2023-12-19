MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive

Barca has won just one of its last four league games leaving it third in the standings, nine points behind leader Girona and seven behind rival Real Madrid.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 20:45 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez, centre, and Valencia’s head coach Ruben Baraja walk before the Spanish La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez, centre, and Valencia’s head coach Ruben Baraja walk before the Spanish La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez, centre, and Valencia’s head coach Ruben Baraja walk before the Spanish La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona must play with more conviction to avoid the setbacks it has suffered in recent games, manager Xavi Hernandez said on Tuesday ahead of its La Liga meeting with lowly Almeria.

Barca has won just one of its last four league games, dealing a blow to its hopes of defending its La Liga title and leaving it third in the standings, nine points behind leader Girona and seven behind rival Real Madrid.

The Catalan outfit was held to a 1-1 draw at Valencia in its last league match, in which striker Robert Lewandowski missed a slew of chances before Valencia’s Hugo Guillamon scored a 70th-minute equaliser.

ALSO READ: Girona must earn the right to be La Liga title contenders: Michel

“We lack conviction in all areas and need to be more effective and decisive in defence and attack,” Xavi told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys against bottom club Almeria.

“I think the reason why we are nine points behind Girona is because of our own mistakes... It’s a difference that we can make up. It’s a matter of not slipping up and starting to rack up wins, starting against Almeria.

“To win the league, we need to take things step by step, we need to win games, we need the fans, and we need to put in a complete performance, which is something we haven’t been doing yet.”

Barcelona has also had to contend with a string of injuries to key players, with keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having undergone back surgery and Spain midfielder Gavi sidelined with a ligament tear.

Xavi said Barca is hoping to sign new players in the January transfer window but added that it would spend within its means after having had financial struggles in recent years.

ALSO READ: Semi-Automated Offside Technology to debut at AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

“What we are looking for is to always strengthen the squad, in every window if we can,” the Spaniard said.

“With Gavi’s injury, we need a profile of his type, but it’s not easy to find another Gavi on the market. We will see the famous (financial) ‘fair play’. If we have space, we will sign someone. We are working with Deco (sporting director) and the president.”

Xavi added that Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, signed from Club Athletico Paranaense, would join the squad after the La Liga’s winter break.

Related stories

Related Topics

Xavi Hernandez /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive
    Reuters
  2. Girona must earn the right to be La Liga title contenders: Michel
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023/24: Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves
    AP
  4. Sevilla names Flores as new manager
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid and Ancelotti injury worries deepen as Alaba becomes third player with serious knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment