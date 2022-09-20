La-Liga

LaLiga condemns hate speech after Vinicius Jr racially abused

LaLiga has condemned hate speech after Atletico Madrid fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of Sunday’s match

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 09:28 IST
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior the opening goal against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior the opening goal against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP

LaLiga has condemned hate speech after Atletico Madrid fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of Sunday’s match.

Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing, “Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey” in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build-up to the Madrid derby, which Real won 2-1.

Local media also reported that monkey noises and chants of “Vinicius, die” were heard throughout the game.

“We denounce all incidents inside and outside stadiums,” a LaLiga spokesperson told the BBC. “We work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable.

“Hate speech has no place in LaLiga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case.”

The clubs have not commented on the incidents.

