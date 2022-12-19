La-Liga

When is La Liga 2022/23 season resuming after FIFA World Cup? Fixtures, date, time, live stream info

The La Liga 2022/23 season will resume after the FIFA World Cup break on December 29.

Team Sportstar
19 December, 2022 20:25 IST
Robert Lewandowski was shown a red card in Barcelona’s last La Liga game against Osasuna and will be suspended.

Robert Lewandowski was shown a red card in Barcelona’s last La Liga game against Osasuna and will be suspended. | Photo Credit: AFP

The FIFA World Cup ended on Sunday with Argentina winning the trophy after a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout win against France.

This was the first time when the World Cup was held in winter. Hence, domestic leagues across countries had to be brought to a halt to make room for the international tournament.

The Spanish top flight league will restart from December 29.

The last round of fixtures in La Liga were contested on November 11, one week before the start of the quadrennial competition in Qatar.

Barcelona, the current leader in points table with 37 points, will take on Espanyol while second-placed Real Madrid faces Valladolid.

LA LIGA - DATES, TIME, FIXTURES

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LA LIGA

When is La Liga resuming after FIFA World Cup?

The La Liga, Spain’s top flight competition, will resume on December 29.

Where to watch La Liga matches after FIFA World Cup?

La Liga matches for game week 15 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where to live stream La Liga matches after FIFA World Cup?

The live streaming for La Liga will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema.

