When is La Liga 2022/23 season resuming after FIFA World Cup? Fixtures, date, time, live stream info

The FIFA World Cup ended on Sunday with Argentina winning the trophy after a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout win against France.

This was the first time when the World Cup was held in winter. Hence, domestic leagues across countries had to be brought to a halt to make room for the international tournament.

The Spanish top flight league will restart from December 29.

The last round of fixtures in La Liga were contested on November 11, one week before the start of the quadrennial competition in Qatar.

Barcelona, the current leader in points table with 37 points, will take on Espanyol while second-placed Real Madrid faces Valladolid.

LA LIGA - DATES, TIME, FIXTURES