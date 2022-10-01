RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona LIVE La Liga: Lewandowski, Fati starts; kick-off at 12:30

Follow for all the live updates from the La Liga fixture between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona

PLAYING 11

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Balde, Pique, Christensen, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Kessie, Gavi; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati.

RCD MALLORCA: Rajkovic; Valjient, Raillo, Nastasic; Maffeo, Battaglia, Galaretta, Costa, Lee Kang, Dani, Muraqi

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

When is the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca going to be played?

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be played on October 2 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is FC Barcelona vs Mallorca going to be played?

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

How to live stream FC Barcelona vs Mallorca in India?

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.