RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona LIVE La Liga: Lewandowski, Fati starts; kick-off at 12:30

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 23:58 IST
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates Pablo Paez Gavira ‘Gavi’ of FC Barcelona after scoring his team’s third goal during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF. | Photo Credit: ALEX CAPARROS

PLAYING 11

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Balde, Pique, Christensen, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Kessie, Gavi; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati.

RCD MALLORCA: Rajkovic; Valjient, Raillo, Nastasic; Maffeo, Battaglia, Galaretta, Costa, Lee Kang, Dani, Muraqi

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

When is the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca going to be played?

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be played on October 2 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is FC Barcelona vs Mallorca going to be played?

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

How to live stream FC Barcelona vs Mallorca in India?

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

