Manchester United fan event to be held in Kolkata

Manchester United is returning with its fan event in India called #ILOVEUNITED. The three week long event, which started on the 27th of September,2022, will culminate with a mega event at the Big Lawn Nicco Park in Kolkata, on the 16th of October, 2022.

The event comes to India after a two year postponement due to the pandemic.

Former Man U players, Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre, will headline the event, having played Indian club football for Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC towards the end of their careers.

#ILOVEUNITED at it’s main event in Kolkata , will have a live match screening of the Reds’ clash with Newcastle United, as well as a, meet and greet session with the Brown and Silvestre for lucky fans.

“We have enjoyed fantastic support in Kolkata for many years and look forward to bringing the excitement of a live fan event back to the city and share the Manchester United matchday experience with thousands of passionate fans,” said Manchester United CEO, Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson.