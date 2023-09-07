MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach

The 45-year-old Mitrovic was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the US under-19 team in April 2022.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 13:07 IST , Chicago - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Marko Mitrovic.
FILE PHOTO: Marko Mitrovic. | Photo Credit: US Soccer
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marko Mitrovic. | Photo Credit: US Soccer

Marko Mitrovic was hired to coach the US under-23 men’s football team at next year’s Paris Games, the first Olympics for the Americans since 2008.

The 45-year-old Mitrovic was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the US under-19 team in April 2022. He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from April until July.

READ | Arsenal, Linkoping fans show support for Hermoso as Spain row rumbles on

After the U.S. under-23 team failed to qualify for the last three Olympics, the regional governing body of North and Central American and the Caribbean said the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in June and July of 2022 would serve as qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. The U.S. won the tournament and qualified for both the Olympics and the Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Olympic men’s football is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild-card players over the age limit.

Michael Nsien replaced Mitrovic as US under-19 coach after coaching the under-16 team since last November.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Soccer /

olympics /

CONCACAF /

World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
    AP
  2. Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal
    AFP
  3. Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
    Reuters
  4. World Championships Diaries: The Jumpers Slippery Curse
    Manisha Malhotra
  5. Juventus accounting case shifted from Turin to Rome court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
    AP
  2. Juventus accounting case shifted from Turin to Rome court
    Reuters
  3. European football clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
    AP
  4. Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal
    AFP
  5. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
    AP
  2. Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal
    AFP
  3. Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
    Reuters
  4. World Championships Diaries: The Jumpers Slippery Curse
    Manisha Malhotra
  5. Juventus accounting case shifted from Turin to Rome court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment