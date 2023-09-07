Marko Mitrovic was hired to coach the US under-23 men’s football team at next year’s Paris Games, the first Olympics for the Americans since 2008.
The 45-year-old Mitrovic was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the US under-19 team in April 2022. He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from April until July.
READ | Arsenal, Linkoping fans show support for Hermoso as Spain row rumbles on
After the U.S. under-23 team failed to qualify for the last three Olympics, the regional governing body of North and Central American and the Caribbean said the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in June and July of 2022 would serve as qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. The U.S. won the tournament and qualified for both the Olympics and the Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the quarterfinals.
Olympic men’s football is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild-card players over the age limit.
Michael Nsien replaced Mitrovic as US under-19 coach after coaching the under-16 team since last November.
Latest on Sportstar
- Marko Mitrovic hired as US Olympic men’s football coach
- Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal
- Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
- World Championships Diaries: The Jumpers Slippery Curse
- Juventus accounting case shifted from Turin to Rome court
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE