East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Will Durand Cup 2023 go into penalty shootout if it’s level after 90 minutes?

Fierce rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are facing each other in the Durand Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

What will happen if the score remains level after 90 minutes in the Durand Cup final? The match will go directly into penalty shootouts and not extra time if the score remains level after 90 minutes.

East Bengal is coming on the back off a penalty shootout win over NorthEast United in the semifinal.

East Bengal also has the edge having prevailed over its avowed foe by a solitary goal in the group league stage of the tournament.

