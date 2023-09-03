MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Will Durand Cup 2023 go into penalty shootout if it’s level after 90 minutes?

East Bengal will take confidence from the fact that it got the better of Mohun Bagan earlier in the tournament, with a 1-0 win in the group stage.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 16:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan lines up ahead of the Durand Cup 2023 Final been played between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Match no 43 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan lines up ahead of the Durand Cup 2023 Final been played between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Match no 43 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan lines up ahead of the Durand Cup 2023 Final been played between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Match no 43 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Fierce rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are facing each other in the Durand Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE DURAND CUP 2023 FINAL HERE: EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT LIVE SCORE

What will happen if the score remains level after 90 minutes in the Durand Cup final?
The match will go directly into penalty shootouts and not extra time if the score remains level after 90 minutes.

East Bengal is coming on the back off a penalty shootout win over NorthEast United in the semifinal.

East Bengal also has the edge having prevailed over its avowed foe by a solitary goal in the group league stage of the tournament.

Read the full preview here: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2023 final kicking-off?
The East Bengal Durand Cup vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup final will kick-off at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 3, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2023 final?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2023 final can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan /

East Bengal /

Durand Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Will Durand Cup 2023 go into penalty shootout if it’s level after 90 minutes?
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE SCORE: EBFC 0-0 MBSG, Cuadrat booked, Kolkata derby latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final: Kolkata derby in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 171/2 (31 overs); Shanto, Mehidy put BAN in control - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana sheds light growing sporting opportunities in state
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Will Durand Cup 2023 go into penalty shootout if it’s level after 90 minutes?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Two convictions in FIFA corruption scandal overturned
    AFP
  3. Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq from PSG
    Reuters
  4. Lazio beats champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
    Reuters
  5. Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Will Durand Cup 2023 go into penalty shootout if it’s level after 90 minutes?
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE SCORE: EBFC 0-0 MBSG, Cuadrat booked, Kolkata derby latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final: Kolkata derby in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 171/2 (31 overs); Shanto, Mehidy put BAN in control - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana sheds light growing sporting opportunities in state
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment