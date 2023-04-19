Super Cup 2023: Gil show takes NorthEast United FC to semifinals

On a dramatic final night of the league matches, NorthEast United FC had the last laugh. That was mostly due to one man - Wilmar Jordan Gil - who scored four of his team’s goals in the 6-3 win against Churchill Brothers on Wednesday.

The victory earned NorthEast the last semifinal berth of the Super Cup. In the other Group D match, Mumbai City FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0, through the first-half goal by Ayush Chhikara.

That meant NorthEast and Mumbai finished with six points apiece. The tie-was broken by the head-to-head record: NorthEast had beaten Mumbai 2-1 four days ago. Chennaiyin took the third place in the group, with four points, while Churchill finished with just one point.

A win would have taken Chennaiyin to the last four, but it could not recover from the goal from Chhikara, who made excellent use of the superb pass he received, inside the box, from Bipin Singh Thounaojam on the left.

Meanwhile, the Gil show was very much underway. It all began with a splendid long-ranger that stormed past a diving Churchill goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.

There was no stopping Gil after that.

In the semifinals, Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC here on April 21 and NorthEast will meet Odisha FC at Manjeri on April 22.