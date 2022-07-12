Odisha FC signs Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez Romero

Odisha FC completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Víctor Rodríguez Romero after the player successfully cleared his medical in Barcelona.

The Spanish midfielder made more than 340 career appearances for various clubs in Spain and USA, including 140 appearances in LaLiga, 45 appearances in LaLiga2, 13 appearances in Copa Del Rey, and more than 50 appearances in Major League Soccer (MLS) while also winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2019 MLS Cup Final.

Víctor was born in Barberà del Vallès, Barcelona, Catalonia. He played four years with FC Barcelona as a youth, sharing teams with future Valencia CF, Barcelona, and Spain player Jordi Alba.

Víctor signed for CF Badalona of the third division, going on to spend three full seasons in that tier with the club. In 2012, he joined Real Zaragoza of La Liga, but initially as a member of the reserve team.

Víctor signed with Elche CF after agreeing to a three-year deal. The following year, he was loaned out to fellow league side Getafe CF for one year.

After Getafe's relegation, Rodríguez signed a four-year contract with Sporting de Gijón in the top tier. At the end of the season, he terminated his contract to join Major League Soccer team, Seattle Sounders FC.

On 10 November 2019, Rodríguez was named the MVP of the 2019 MLS Cup Final, scoring the Sounders' second goal in a 3–1 home win over Toronto FC. Later in 2020, Víctor returned to his former club Elche, before finally moving to the Juggernauts.