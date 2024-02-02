MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lyon says West Ham ‘lack respect’ after Benrahma move collapses

Lyon said the English club did not attempt to carry out the steps needed on world football governing body FIFA’s transfer matching system for the deal to go through on Thursday before the end of the January transfer window.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 14:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Said Benrahma of West Ham United.
FILE PHOTO: Said Benrahma of West Ham United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Said Benrahma of West Ham United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympique Lyonnais accused West Ham United on Friday of showing a “profound lack of respect” after Algerian forward Said Benrahma’s proposed transfer to the French club collapsed.

Lyon said the English club did not attempt to carry out the steps needed on world football governing body FIFA’s transfer matching system for the deal to go through on Thursday before the end of the January transfer window.

ALSO READ | FIFA ‘Football For Schools’ programme spreads across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra

“Following this incomprehensible behaviour... the international transfer certificate could not be requested before closing time,” Lyon said in a statement.

“Olympique Lyonnais deeply regrets this situation and this decision, demonstrating a profound lack of respect on the part of West Ham towards the institution and the player,” it said.

“The club reserves the right to initiate all appropriate procedures necessary to validate the transaction at a later date, and to hold West Ham responsible if necessary.”

West Ham did not address Lyon’s comments about why the transfer had failed but confirmed in an email to Reuters that the deal was not completed in time.

Related Topics

Olympique Lyonnais /

Lyon /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: India 287/4; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 150 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lyon says West Ham ‘lack respect’ after Benrahma move collapses
    Reuters
  3. FIFA ‘Football For Schools’ programme spreads across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra
    PTI
  4. eAsian Cup: Hong Kong quits e-sports cup since Konami’s eFootball 2024 could not show ‘China’ in team name
    AFP
  5. Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lyon says West Ham ‘lack respect’ after Benrahma move collapses
    Reuters
  2. Five biggest moves of the January transfer window 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. January transfer deadline day sees Premier League spending power significantly reduced
    AP
  4. Al Nassr thrashes Inter Miami as Ronaldo, Messi watch on
    AFP
  5. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS: NAS 6-0 MIA; Talisca hits hattrick in Messi & Co drubbing
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: India 287/4; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 150 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lyon says West Ham ‘lack respect’ after Benrahma move collapses
    Reuters
  3. FIFA ‘Football For Schools’ programme spreads across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra
    PTI
  4. eAsian Cup: Hong Kong quits e-sports cup since Konami’s eFootball 2024 could not show ‘China’ in team name
    AFP
  5. Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment