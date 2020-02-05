Leading goal scorers in Europe's top-five leagues

The fight for the European Golden Shoe award has been intense in the 2019-20 season, with quite a few surprises. The likes of Jamie Vardy, Ciro Immobile and Wissam Ben Yedder have been setting their respective leagues on fire, alongside the usual suspects Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Europe's top-five leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 - have witnessed some lethal goal-scorers this season. Find below the leading men in each of it.

Premier League:

Rank Player Team No. of Goals 1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 17 2. Sergio Aguero Manchester City 16 3. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 14 (6 Assists) 4. Marcus Rashford Manchester United 14 (4 Assists) 5= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 14 (1 Assist) 5= Danny Ings Southampton 14 ( " )

La Liga:

Rank Player Team No. of Goals 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona 14 2. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 13 3. Luis Suarez Barcelona 11 4. Chimy Avila Osasuna 9 (2 Assists) 5= Maximiliano Gomez Valencia 9 (1 Assist) 5= Joselu Alaves 9 ( " ) 5= Angel Rodriguez Getafe 9 ( " )

Serie A:

Rank Player Team No. of Goals 1. Ciro Immobile Lazio 25 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 19 3. Romelu Lukaku Inter 16 4. Josip Ilicic Atalanta 14 (3 Assists) 5. Joao Pedro Cagliari 14 (2 Assists)

Bundesliga:

Rank Player Team No. of Goals 1. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 22 2. Timo Werner RB Leipzig 20 3. Jadon Sancho Dortmund 12 4. Florian Niederlechner Augsburg 11 (6 Assists) 5. Marco Reus Dortmund 11 (5 Assists)

Ligue 1: