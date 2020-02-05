Football

Leading goal scorers in Europe's top-five leagues

Find below the leading goal scorers in Europe's top-five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 February, 2020 00:59 IST

PSG's Neymar (L), Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) are some of the players dominating the scoring charts in Europe's top-five leagues.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 February, 2020 00:59 IST

The fight for the European Golden Shoe award has been intense in the 2019-20 season, with quite a few surprises. The likes of Jamie Vardy, Ciro Immobile and Wissam Ben Yedder have been setting their respective leagues on fire, alongside the usual suspects Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Europe's top-five leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 - have witnessed some lethal goal-scorers this season. Find below the leading men in each of it.

Premier League:

RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals
1.Jamie VardyLeicester City17
2.Sergio AgueroManchester City16
3.Mohamed SalahLiverpool14 (6 Assists)
4.Marcus RashfordManchester United14 (4 Assists)
5=Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal14 (1 Assist)
5=Danny IngsSouthampton14 ( " )

 

La Liga:

RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals
1.Lionel MessiBarcelona14
2.Karim BenzemaReal Madrid13
3.Luis SuarezBarcelona11
4.Chimy AvilaOsasuna9 (2 Assists)
5=Maximiliano GomezValencia9 (1 Assist)
5=JoseluAlaves9 ( " )
5=Angel RodriguezGetafe9 ( " )

 

Serie A:

RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals
1.Ciro ImmobileLazio25
2.Cristiano RonaldoJuventus19
3.Romelu LukakuInter16
4.Josip IlicicAtalanta14 (3 Assists)
5.Joao PedroCagliari14 (2 Assists)

 

Bundesliga:

RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals
1.Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich22
2.Timo WernerRB Leipzig20
3.Jadon SanchoDortmund12
4.Florian NiederlechnerAugsburg11 (6 Assists)
5.Marco ReusDortmund11 (5 Assists)

 

Ligue 1:

RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals
1.Wissam Ben YedderMonaco15
2.Kylian MbappePSG14
3.NeymarPSG13
4.Habibou DialloMetz12 (2 Assists)
5.Moussa DembeleLyon12 (1 Assist)

  Dugout videos

 Related