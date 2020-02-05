Football Football Leading goal scorers in Europe's top-five leagues Find below the leading goal scorers in Europe's top-five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2020 00:59 IST PSG's Neymar (L), Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) are some of the players dominating the scoring charts in Europe's top-five leagues. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 February, 2020 00:59 IST The fight for the European Golden Shoe award has been intense in the 2019-20 season, with quite a few surprises. The likes of Jamie Vardy, Ciro Immobile and Wissam Ben Yedder have been setting their respective leagues on fire, alongside the usual suspects Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.Europe's top-five leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 - have witnessed some lethal goal-scorers this season. Find below the leading men in each of it.Premier League: RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals1.Jamie VardyLeicester City172.Sergio AgueroManchester City163.Mohamed SalahLiverpool14 (6 Assists)4.Marcus RashfordManchester United14 (4 Assists)5=Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal14 (1 Assist) 5=Danny IngsSouthampton14 ( " ) La Liga:RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals1.Lionel MessiBarcelona142.Karim BenzemaReal Madrid133.Luis SuarezBarcelona114.Chimy AvilaOsasuna9 (2 Assists)5=Maximiliano GomezValencia9 (1 Assist)5=JoseluAlaves9 ( " )5=Angel RodriguezGetafe9 ( " ) Serie A: RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals1.Ciro ImmobileLazio252.Cristiano RonaldoJuventus193.Romelu LukakuInter164.Josip IlicicAtalanta14 (3 Assists)5.Joao PedroCagliari14 (2 Assists) Bundesliga: RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals1.Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich222.Timo WernerRB Leipzig203.Jadon SanchoDortmund124.Florian NiederlechnerAugsburg11 (6 Assists)5.Marco ReusDortmund11 (5 Assists) Ligue 1:RankPlayerTeamNo. of Goals1.Wissam Ben YedderMonaco152.Kylian MbappePSG143.NeymarPSG134.Habibou DialloMetz12 (2 Assists)5.Moussa DembeleLyon12 (1 Assist) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos