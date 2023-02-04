Lack of jobs for black managers ‘troubles’ Vieira

LONDON

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said on Friday it is difficult to understand why he is the only black manager in the top flight of English men’s or women’s football.

The former Arsenal captain was named alongside players Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford this week on this year’s Football Black List, which recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.

A report published in October revealed that 43 per cent of Premier League players are black, but Vieira remains the only manager.

“It troubles me a lot,” said the Frenchman. “It’s difficult for me to get it and to understand it, and I think that just shows there is still a long way to go.”

The Szymanski report, commissioned by the Black Footballers Partnership, also found that 14 per cent of those with the top level coaching qualification are black.

However, black people made up just 1.6 percent of those in executive, leadership and ownership positions in football.

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand said those figures showed the Football Association’s Diversity Code - a directive launched in 2020 to tackle racial inequality - had failed.