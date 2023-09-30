Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers ended Manchester City’s perfect start with shock 2-1 win

Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers ended champion Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season with a shock 2-1 home win on Saturday.

The defeat at Molineux was City’s second loss in five days, after Newcastle United dumped them out of the League Cup, and dashed the Citizens’ hopes of stretching their season-opening run to seven league wins in a row.

A Ruben Dias own goal sent Wolves 1-0 up in the 13th minute, Pedro Neto’s shot deflected in off the Portuguese player’s knee, but Julian Alvarez levelled the score with a bending free kick in the 58th.

Hwang restored the home side’s lead against the run of play in the 66th by firing into the back of the net after a pass from Matheus Cunha.

With City manager Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban for his third yellow card of the season, the visitors looked distinctly average against determined and hard-working opponents.

Matheus Nunes, who joined City from Wolves at the end of the transfer window after forcing a move by refusing to train, started and was booed by the crowd every time he touched the ball. He was replaced at halftime.