Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers ended Manchester City’s perfect start with shock 2-1 win

Hwang Hee-chan’s winner sealed the victory for Wolves after Ruben Dias’ own goal was cancelled out by Julian Alvarez’s bending free kick.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 22:30 IST , WOLVERHAMPTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Mario Lemina celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Mario Lemina celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers ended champion Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season with a shock 2-1 home win on Saturday.

The defeat at Molineux was City’s second loss in five days, after Newcastle United dumped them out of the League Cup, and dashed the Citizens’ hopes of stretching their season-opening run to seven league wins in a row.

A Ruben Dias own goal sent Wolves 1-0 up in the 13th minute, Pedro Neto’s shot deflected in off the Portuguese player’s knee, but Julian Alvarez levelled the score with a bending free kick in the 58th.

Hwang restored the home side’s lead against the run of play in the 66th by firing into the back of the net after a pass from Matheus Cunha.

READ MORE: Premier League: Arsenal heaps misery on Bournemouth with 4-0 away win

With City manager Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban for his third yellow card of the season, the visitors looked distinctly average against determined and hard-working opponents.

Matheus Nunes, who joined City from Wolves at the end of the transfer window after forcing a move by refusing to train, started and was booed by the crowd every time he touched the ball. He was replaced at halftime.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

English Premier League

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

