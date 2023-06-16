Magazine

Reading charged by EFL after failure to pay players’ wages on time

Reading had already been docked six points in April after it admitted to its failure to comply with budget restrictions.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 16:44 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: The EFL said Reading and Dai have until June 29 to respond to the charges
File Photo: The EFL said Reading and Dai have until June 29 to respond to the charges | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo: The EFL said Reading and Dai have until June 29 to respond to the charges | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The English Football League (EFL) charged Reading with multiple breaches of its regulations on Friday relating to the club’s failure to pay its players’ wages on three occasions last season.

Reading had already been docked six points in April after it admitted to its failure to comply with budget restrictions.

Manchester United: Russo to leave club at end of contract

The points deduction eventually resulted in its relegation from the second-tier Championship when it finished 22nd, six points from safety.

“The charges relate to the club failing to meet their obligations to pay its players’ wages on time and in full on or around 31 October 2022, 30 November 2022 and 28 April 2023,” the EFL said in a statement.

“Yongge Dai, the club’s owner, has also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL Regulations despite his commitment to funding the cash requirements of the club.”

The EFL said Reading and Dai have until June 29 to respond to the charges

