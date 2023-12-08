MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rio court removes CBF president from office and appoints interim president

The ruling comes in response to a request from former CBF vice-presidents who lost their posts under an agreement signed in 2022 by the CBF with the Public Prosecutor’s Office over the electoral process.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 09:20 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Ednaldo Rodrigues, who was removed from the post of CBF president.
File image of Ednaldo Rodrigues, who was removed from the post of CBF president. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Ednaldo Rodrigues, who was removed from the post of CBF president. | Photo Credit: AFP

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from his post on Thursday by a Rio de Janeiro court, said the State Court of Justice.

The court annulled an assembly of the organisation held in 2022 in which Rodrigues was elected to lead the CBF until 2026, and named the president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice Jose Perdiz as interim head.

Perdiz will be responsible for organising a new election within 30 days, according to the court decision.

The CBF confirmed through a spokesperson that they are aware of the court decision and are analysing appropriate measures.

ALSO READ | Postecoglou says Tottenham lacking conviction as winless run goes on

The ruling comes in response to a request from former CBF vice-presidents who lost their posts under an agreement signed in 2022 by the CBF with the Public Prosecutor’s Office over the electoral process.

In Thursday’s decision, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice ruled that the Conduct Agreement signed between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the CBF was illegal.

The court’s intervention in the CBF’s management could result in sanctions from world football’s governing body FIFA.

“FIFA has been made aware that an agreement concluded between CBF and the Public Attorney’s office of Rio de Janeiro may now apparently be at risk of being cancelled or amended by local courts,” FIFA said in a statement.

“We understand that a possible cancellation of or modification to such agreement could impact on the outcome of the elections of the CBF Executive Board, which took place on 23 March 2022.

“We would like to remind CBF that FIFA member associations are obliged to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties, including any state authorities.

“Any breach of such obligation may lead to potential sanctions as provided for in the FIFA Statutes,” the global body added. 

Related Topics

Brazilian Football Confederation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rio court removes CBF president from office and appoints interim president
    Reuters
  2. Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Raza stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe win thriller against Ireland
    AFP
  4. Postecoglou says Tottenham lacking conviction as winless run goes on
    Reuters
  5. West Ham stuns Tottenham with comeback win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rio court removes CBF president from office and appoints interim president
    Reuters
  2. Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Postecoglou says Tottenham lacking conviction as winless run goes on
    Reuters
  4. West Ham stuns Tottenham with comeback win
    Reuters
  5. Copa America draw: Defending champion Argentina grouped with Chile; Brazil, Colombia in group D
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rio court removes CBF president from office and appoints interim president
    Reuters
  2. Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Raza stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe win thriller against Ireland
    AFP
  4. Postecoglou says Tottenham lacking conviction as winless run goes on
    Reuters
  5. West Ham stuns Tottenham with comeback win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment