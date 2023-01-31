Football

Sadio Mane returns to training with ball in Munich

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Man took part in the Tuesday morning session, one week after his return to the training pitch.

AFP
Munich 31 January, 2023 17:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sadio Mané of Bayern Munich.

FILE PHOTO: Sadio Mané of Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane trained with the ball for the first time in three months on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the club’s crucial Paris Saint-Germain clash.

Mane, 30, took part in the Tuesday morning session, one week after his return to the training pitch.

Mane injured a tendon in his leg during his side’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in November and required surgery that forced him to miss Senegal’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Bayern travel to Paris for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie on February 14, with the return fixture in Munich on March 8.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann previously said he “would not count on” the reigning African Player of the Year to be available for the first leg.

Mane, who arrived in Bayern from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, has scored 11 goals in 23 games in all competitions this year.

