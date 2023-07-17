MagazineBuy Print

MLS: Inter Miami completes signing of midfielder Busquets

Busquets, 35, will be reunited with his friend and former team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at Barca following an 18-year stay.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 08:10 IST , Mexico City

Reuters
Sergio Busquets during the official unveil event conducted by Inter Miami CF at the DRV PNK stadium.
Sergio Busquets during the official unveil event conducted by Inter Miami CF at the DRV PNK stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Sergio Busquets during the official unveil event conducted by Inter Miami CF at the DRV PNK stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Miami has completed the signing of former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets on a deal until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said on Sunday.

Busquets, 35, will be reunited with his friend and former team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at Barca following an 18-year stay.

The 2010 World Cup winner will join the squad in the coming days and will occupy a Designated Player slot, the club added.

Read More: Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

“I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami,” said managing owner Jorge Mas. “Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played more than 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as Al Hilal and Al Nassr made bids for his services, according to media reports.

Miami expects Busquets to be available to play next Saturday when it hosts Mexican side Cruz Azul for its Leagues Cup opener, when Messi is set to make his debut.

The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the salary cap. 

